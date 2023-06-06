LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.55. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 36,027 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

