LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.55. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 36,027 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.