Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
LSPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.12.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
