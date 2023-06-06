Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. FMR LLC raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $20,817,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 32.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

