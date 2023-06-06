Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

