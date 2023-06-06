Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $319.56

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €319.56 ($343.61) and traded as high as €337.00 ($362.37). Linde shares last traded at €335.20 ($360.43), with a volume of 30,803 shares changing hands.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €330.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €319.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

