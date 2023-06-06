Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $243.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Stories

