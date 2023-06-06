Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

