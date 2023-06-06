Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.
LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment
In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %
LYV opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 1.28.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
Read More
