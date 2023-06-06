Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Trading Down 1%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $6.63. 62,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 82,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of utilizing biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designing novel compounds to attack those targets. The company was founded by John S. Kovach and Robert B.

