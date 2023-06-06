LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Shares Up 41.6%

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) shot up 41.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $12.46. 39,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 983% from the average session volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.
LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile
LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
