Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 7,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.38.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 70.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 55.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.
