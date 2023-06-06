Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 7,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 70.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 55.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

