Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

