Loop Capital Downgrades PROG (NYSE:PRG) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.
PROG Trading Down 3.5 %
NYSE PRG opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
