Loop Capital Downgrades PROG (NYSE:PRG) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PROG by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

