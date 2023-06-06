LPL Financial LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

TGTX stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Articles

