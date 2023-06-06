LPL Financial LLC Sells 645 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $370,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,852.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,627 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 3.1 %

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

ITCI opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

