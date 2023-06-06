Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $356.44 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.24.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,361,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

