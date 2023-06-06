Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $356.44 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

