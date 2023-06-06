Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Down 2.1%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. 24,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 126,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Luokung Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Luokung Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Luokung Technology by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. is a graphics data processing technology company, which engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand.

