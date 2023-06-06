Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.43.
Several analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Shares of MBUU opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.59.
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
