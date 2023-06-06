Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.39

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.39 and traded as high as C$25.97. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.70, with a volume of 5,558,277 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.39. The company has a market cap of C$47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 124.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In related news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

