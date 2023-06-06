MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $273.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

