Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 93,093 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Get Matterport alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.