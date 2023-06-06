Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 93,093 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Matterport Stock Performance
MTTR stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.