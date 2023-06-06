Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 93,093 Shares

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

