Matthew C. Banks Sells 1,886 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Roku Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.72.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.
