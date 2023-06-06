Matthew C. Banks Sells 1,886 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roku Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.