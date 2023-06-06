MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.55

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.55 and traded as high as C$16.52. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 35,730 shares.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.01.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

