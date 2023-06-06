McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.75

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.75 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 30.36 ($0.38). McBride shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 24,958 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of McBride in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.75. The firm has a market cap of £52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.25, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, insider Mark Strickland purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,690 ($33.44) per share, with a total value of £1,345,000 ($1,672,053.70). Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

