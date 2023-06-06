McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $288.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.84. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.