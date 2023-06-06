mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Trading Down 14%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 463,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 902% from the average daily volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
mCloud Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41.
About mCloud Technologies
mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mCloud Technologies (MCLDF)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.