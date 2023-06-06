MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.28. 21,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 18,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
MediaCo Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.69.
MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.
About MediaCo
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.
