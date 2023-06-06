MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.28. 21,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 18,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

MediaCo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.69.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MediaCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard General L.P. lifted its stake in MediaCo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after buying an additional 3,328,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MediaCo by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MediaCo by 1,707.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

