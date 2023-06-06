Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.