Melinda Snowden Buys 4,000 Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Rating) insider Melinda Snowden acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.11 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,444.00 ($18,837.09).
Megaport Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.
About Megaport
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.