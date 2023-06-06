Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,373 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $230,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 164,506 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 33,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 35,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 97,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 40,122 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.20 and its 200-day moving average is $268.94. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $338.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

