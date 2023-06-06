Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury General by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 60.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -19.48%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

