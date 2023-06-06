Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Down 0.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 5,941,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,311,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 331,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 281,874 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,435,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

