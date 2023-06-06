Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on META. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.20.

Shares of META opened at $271.39 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

