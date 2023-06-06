Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on META. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.20.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of META opened at $271.39 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.