Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.78.

MRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$71.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.30 and a 1 year high of C$78.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.56 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.1029994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

