MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,609,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

