Michael L. Moehn Sells 3,080 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ameren Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,369,000 after buying an additional 343,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.