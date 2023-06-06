Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

