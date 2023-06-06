Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $85,000 Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $811,663.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

