Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $76,000 in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CureVac by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CureVac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CureVac by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CureVac by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CureVac

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.