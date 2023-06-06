Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 73,568 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,568 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Forian were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forian Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.92. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Forian Profile

Forian ( NASDAQ:FORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

