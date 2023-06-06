Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. 54,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 43,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Miromatrix Medical from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Miromatrix Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 95.49% and a negative net margin of 3,169.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Michael Douglas bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miromatrix Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRO. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Miromatrix Medical by 318.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 165,222 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miromatrix Medical

(Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.