Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.02

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.02 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.19). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 2,106,266 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

