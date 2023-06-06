Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 110 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $14,335.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,942 shares in the company, valued at $774,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11.

Moderna Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

