Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Shares Up 11%

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) rose 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

