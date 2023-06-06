Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $230.45

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.45 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.27). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.26), with a volume of 793,502 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,015.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.45.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

