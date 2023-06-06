MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $424.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim cut MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $388.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.84 and its 200-day moving average is $216.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $397.98.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,311 shares in the company, valued at $75,367,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total value of $5,746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,367,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,013 shares of company stock worth $25,498,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.