Monique Mercier Sells 2,301 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54.

iA Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$87.37 on Tuesday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$59.61 and a one year high of C$93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About iA Financial

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

