Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $580.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Movado Group Cuts Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

