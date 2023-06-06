MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after buying an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYR Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,860.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,860.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,681 shares of company stock worth $2,583,071 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Stories

