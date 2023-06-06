Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.94. 76,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 43,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nano One Materials from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

