National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $27.66 on Monday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bankshares

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,326 shares of company stock valued at $197,663. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Bankshares by 85,150.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

